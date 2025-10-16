Morgan Stanley Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley reported a third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.80, up from $1.88 a year ago and beating the consensus of $2.08. Net earnings increased to $4.61 billion from $3.19 billion.

The U.S. bank reported revenue of $18.22 billion, up 18% year over year, beating the consensus of $16.70 billion.

Provisions for credit losses decreased from a year ago primarily due to the greater benefit of the improved macroeconomic scenario in the quarter and lower provisions related to portfolio growth.

Morgan Stanley shares closed at $162.65 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Morgan Stanley following earnings announcement.

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon maintained Morgan Stanley with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $186.

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $156 to $183.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $155 to $170.

