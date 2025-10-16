Travelers Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.30 per share, up from $5.24 per share in the year-ago period. Travelers projects quarterly revenue of $11.15 billion, compared to $10.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 17, Travelers reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Shares of Travelers fell 2.3% to close at $269.45 on Wednesday.

JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $289 to $297 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $284 to $287 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $275 to $291 on Oct. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target of $304 to $316 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Barclays analyst Alex Scott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $280 to $274 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%

