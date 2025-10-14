Citizens Financial Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Providence, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share, up from 79 cents per share in the year-ago period. Citizens Financial projects quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 17, Citizens Financial Group reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Shares of Citizens Financial gained 2% to close at $50.25 on Monday.

B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $65 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $57 to $62 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst John Pancari maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $57 to $61 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target of $53 to $71 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $60 to $65 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

