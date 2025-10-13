Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Morgan Stanley Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share, up from $1.88 per share in the year-ago period. Morgan Stanley projects quarterly revenue of $16.67 billion, compared to $15.38 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Morgan Stanley has taken a major step toward crypto mainstream adoption by removing all restrictions on client access to digital asset funds, a move celebrated by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor. The Wall Street giant informed its financial advisors that, starting Oct. 15, all wealth management clients, including those with retirement accounts, can now invest in crypto funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 2.8% to close at $151.86 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $145 to $164 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $180 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $165 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target of $130 to $155 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $145 to $165 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

