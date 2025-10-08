Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Fastenal Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, Oct. 13.

Analysts expect the Winona, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share in the year-ago period. Fastenal projects quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, compared to $1.91 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 14, Fastenal reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Shares of Fastenal fell 0.7% to close at $47.45 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst David Manthey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $55 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $40 to $45 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $40 to $45 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target of $38 to $40 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying FAST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

