Vail Resorts Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc (NYSE: MTN) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 29.

Analysts expect the Broomfield, Colorado-based company to report a quarterly loss at $4.72 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.67 per share. Vail Resorts projects quarterly revenue of $276.17 million, compared to $265.39 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, Vail Resorts reported third-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion, narrowly missing estimates of $1.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $10.54 per share, beating estimates of $10.12 per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts rose 0.7% to close at $147.74 on Friday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $146 to $155 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $247 to $244 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $167 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $195 to $185 on March 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $165 to $152 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

