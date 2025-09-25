Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Costco Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.81 per share, up from $5.29 per share in the year-ago period. Costco projects quarterly revenue of $86.06 billion, compared to $79.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Costco has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Costco rose 0.2% to close at $945.27 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $1,100 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $1,115 to $1,160 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $1,075 to $1,060 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,225 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $1,115 to $1,110 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

Photo via Shutterstock