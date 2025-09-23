Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Worthington Steel Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Worthington Steel, Inc. WS will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share, up from 56 cents per share in the year-ago period. Worthington Steel projects to report quarterly revenue at $736 million. It reported $834 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 25, the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share.

Worthington Steel shares gained 0.3% to close at $33.68 on Monday.

Keybanc analyst Matthew Gilmor maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $34 to $36 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Seaport Global analyst Martin Englert initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 49%.

