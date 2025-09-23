KB Home Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

KB Home KBH will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share, down from $2.04 per share in the year-ago period. KB Home projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.59 billion. It reported $1.75 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 23, KB Home reported second-quarter revenue of $1.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.50 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.47 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

KB Home shares fell 2.4% to close at $62.40 on Monday.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $67 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $50 to $60 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $65 to $58 on June 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $77 to $70 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $56 to $49 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

