Stitch Fix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 10 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 9 cents per share. Stitch Fix projects to report quarterly revenue of $307.15 million, compared to $319.55 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, Stitch Fix reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Stitch Fix shares fell 0.7% to close at $5.67 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $6 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $5 to $6 on Sept. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $5 to $6 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

