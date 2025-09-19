Uranium Energy Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC will release earnings results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company to report a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share. Uranium Energy projects to report quarterly revenue of $17 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 2, Uranium Energy posted a third-quarter loss of 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share.

Uranium Energy shares rose 0.2% to close at $12.26 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $10.5 to $11.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $12.25 to $12.75 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Alexander Pearce initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $7.75 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Considering buying UEC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock