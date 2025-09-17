Firefly Aerospace Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 22.

Analysts expect the Cedar Park, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss at 46 cents per share, compared to $3.9 per share in the year-ago period. Firefly Aerospace projects to report quarterly revenue of $17.25 million, compared to $9.42 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Firefly Aerospace announced it has received FDA clearance to resume Alpha Rocket launches.

Firefly Aerospace shares fell slightly to close at $43.85 on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $65 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $54 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight and a price target of $52 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $55 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

