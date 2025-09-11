Dave & Buster's Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 15.

Analysts expect the Coppell, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, down from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. Dave & Buster’s projects to report quarterly revenue of $562.69 million, compared to $557.1 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 15, Dave & Buster’s named Tarun Lal as chief executive officer.

Dave & Buster’s shares fell 0.4% to close at $22.23 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $29 to $27 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $22 to $30 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $35 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

