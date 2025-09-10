Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lovesac Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

The Lovesac Company LOVE will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Analysts expect the Stamford, Connecticut-based company to report a quarterly loss at 51 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 8 cents per share. Lovesac is projected to report quarterly revenue of $160.42 million, compared to $156.59 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 27, Lovesac Company named Alan Boehme to its board of directors.

Lovesac shares fell 0.8% to close at $19.30 on Wednesday.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $24 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $35 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Roth MKM analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $22 to $28 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

DA Davidson analyst Tim Forte maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $35 to $24 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $45 to $30 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

