Chewy Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Chewy, Inc. CHWY will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Analysts expect the Plantation, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. Chewy projects to report quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion, compared to $2.86 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 23, Chewy priced upsized 23.95 million share offering by BC Partners Affiliate at $41.95, with $100 million concurrent stock repurchase from selling shareholder.

Chewy shares fell 1.7% to close at $41.62 on Monday.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $39 to $48 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $42 to $44 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $42 to $45 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $42 to $49 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Photo via Shutterstock