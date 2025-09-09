Rubrik Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Analysts expect the Palo Alto, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 34 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 40 cents per share. Rubrik projects to report quarterly revenue of $282.26 million, compared to $204.95 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 25, Rubrik announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Predibase to accelerate agentic AI adoption from pilot to production at scale.

Rubrik shares gained 5.2% to close at $95.61 on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $80 to $120 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

CIBC analyst Todd Coupland maintained an Outperformer rating and increased the price target from $110 to $125 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Roth Capital analyst Taz Koujalgi maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $97 to $107 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $77 to $110 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $90 to $110 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

