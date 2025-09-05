Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp ABM Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Sept. 5.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 94 cents per share in the year-ago period. ABM is expected to report quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, compared to $2.09 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, ABM entered into a new strategic partnership with Nashville Yards, expanding urban facility services.

ABM shares fell 1.3% to close at $48.10 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Jasper Bibb upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $58 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $56 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $50 to $54 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Photo via Shutterstock