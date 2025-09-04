These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Dollar Tree Following Q2 Results

Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings on Wednesday.

The discount retailer's second-quarter sales increased 12.3% to $4.567 billion, beating the consensus of $4.484 billion. Same-store net sales increased 6.5%, driven by a 3% increase in traffic and a 3.4% increase in average ticket.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of 41 cents.

"The strong sales growth, margin outperformance, and market share gains that Dollar Tree delivered in the second quarter against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop reinforces the unique position that Dollar Tree occupies in today's retail landscape," said Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer.

Dollar Tree raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $5.15-$5.65 to $5.32-$5.72 compared to the consensus of $5.48, to reflect the current operating environment. The retailer revised sales guidance from $18.5 billion-$19.1 billion to $19.3 billion-$19.5 billion compared to the consensus of $19.12 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 4% to 6%.

Dollar Tree shares fell 2.5% to trade at $32.89 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dollar Tree following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained Dollar Tree with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $112 to $108.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $127 to $129.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Dollar Tree with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $138 to $140.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained Dollar Tree with a Buy and lowered the price target from $130 to $124.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75.

