Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Analysts expect the Spring, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, down from 50 cents per share in the year-ago period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise projects to report quarterly revenue of $8.83 billion, compared to $7.71 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, HPE announced major innovations to its HPE Juniper Networking portfolio, advancing its AI-native Mist platform to deliver agentic AIOps through more autonomous, intelligent and proactive network operations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.5% to close at $22.68 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $22 to $28 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant reinstated a Buy rating and a price target from $25 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $22 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

