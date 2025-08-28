Ulta Beauty Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Analysts expect the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share, down from $5.30 per share in the year-ago period. Ulta Beauty projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.67 billion, compared to $2.55 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 10, Ulta Beauty made a strategic move into the United Kingdom on Thursday by acquiring leading British beauty retailer Space NK Limited.

Ulta Beauty shares rose 1.5% to close at $533.81 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $600 to $630 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $520 to $590 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $525 to $600 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $518 to $589 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $525 to $640 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying ULTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock