PVH Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

PVH Corp. PVH reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates after the closing bell on Tuesday.

PVH reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2. Quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion beat the $2.12 billion Street estimate.

"In the second quarter, through our disciplined execution of our PVH+ Plan, we continued to lean further into Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger's iconic brand strength and we grew revenue 4% with better-than-expected non-GAAP EBIT margins," said CEO Stefan Larsson.

PVH reaffirmed its fiscal year EPS outlook of a range of $10.75 to $11, which includes an estimated net negative impact related to the tariffs currently in place for goods coming into the U.S., including an unmitigated impact of approximately $1.15 per share compared to approximately $1.05 previously.

PVH shares gained 0.4% to $82.03 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PVH following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained PVH with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $95.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained PVH with a Buy and raised the price target from $146 to $148.

