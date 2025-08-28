PVH
August 28, 2025

PVH Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor
PVH Corp. PVH reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates after the closing bell on Tuesday.

PVH reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2. Quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion beat the $2.12 billion Street estimate.

"In the second quarter, through our disciplined execution of our PVH+ Plan, we continued to lean further into Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger's iconic brand strength and we grew revenue 4% with better-than-expected non-GAAP EBIT margins," said CEO Stefan Larsson.

PVH reaffirmed its fiscal year EPS outlook of a range of $10.75 to $11, which includes an estimated net negative impact related to the tariffs currently in place for goods coming into the U.S., including an unmitigated impact of approximately $1.15 per share compared to approximately $1.05 previously.

PVH shares gained 0.4% to $82.03 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PVH following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained PVH with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $90 to $95.
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained PVH with a Buy and raised the price target from $146 to $148.

Considering buying PVH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

