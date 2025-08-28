Marvell Technology Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to report quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share, up from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. Marvell Technology projects to report quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, compared to $1.27 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Marvell Technology unveiled an industry-first 2nm 64 Gbps bi-directional D2D interface.

Marvell Technology shares rose 0.7% to close at $74.79 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $73 to $80 on July 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $60 to $75 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $110 to $115 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $67 to $76 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $80 to $90 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

