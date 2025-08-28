Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Dick's Sporting Goods Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Analysts expect the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share, down from $4.37 per share in the year-ago period. Dick’s Sporting Goods projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.61 billion, compared to $3.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 12, Uber Technologies UBER and Dick's Sporting announced a new partnership that brings the retailer's broad selection of sporting goods, athletic apparel, footwear, team sports gear, golf equipment, fan merchandise, and more to the Uber Eats platform.

Dick’s Sporting Goods shares fell 0.4% to close at $226.01 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $220 to $255 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $187 to $215 on Aug. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $230 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $250 to $240 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $260 to $225 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%

Considering buying DKS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock