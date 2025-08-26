These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On PDD Following Q2 Earnings

PDD Holdings PDD reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Monday.

Revenue grew 7% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $14.52 billion (103.98 billion Chinese yuan), topping the analyst consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. The Chinese online retailer's adjusted earnings per ADS of $3.08 (22.07 Chinese yuan) decreased from 23.24 Chinese yuan Y/Y, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91.

“In the past quarter, we continued to invest in merchant support initiatives, and are encouraged by the progress made towards a healthier and more sustainable platform ecosystem,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the vitality of the ecosystem, prioritizing long-term impact over short-term results.”

PDD shares fell 0.8% to $127.25 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PDD following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained PDD Holdings with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $158 to $165.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $128 to $160.

