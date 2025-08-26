Ooma Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ooma, Inc. OOMA will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share, up from 15 cents per share in the year-ago period. Ooma projects to report quarterly revenue of $65.72 million, compared to $64.13 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 28, Ooma posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Ooma shares fell 0.5% to close at $11.98 on Monday.

Citizens Capital Markets analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Perform rating on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 on Dec. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

