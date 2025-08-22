Napco Security Technologies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC will release financial results for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 25.

Analysts expect the Amityville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share in the year-ago period. Napco Security Technologies projects to report quarterly revenue at $44.45 million, compared to $50.33 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 29, NAPCO Security Technologies announced that its CEO and Founder, Richard “Dick” Soloway, has been named a 2025 Security Innovator by Security Business magazine.

Napco Security Technologies shares rose 0.7% to close at $30.39 on Thursday.

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $30 to $33 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Needham analyst James Ricchuiti maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $37 to $32 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $46 to $27 on Feb. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

