Applied Materials Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT will release financial results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share, up from $2.12 per share in the year-ago period. Applied Materials projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.21 billion, compared to $6.78 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 7, Applied Materials said it will supply chipmaking equipment to Texas Instruments’ U.S. factories.

Applied Materials shares gained 0.8% to close at $190.03 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $175 to $185 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Barclays analyst Tom O'Mailey maintained ab Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $160 to $170 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $195 to $220 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $200 to $215 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $190 to $220 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

