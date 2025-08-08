These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On nLight After Upbeat Q2 Results

Nlight Inc LASR reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates on Thursday.

nLight reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $61.735 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $55.242 million.

nLight said it sees third-quarter sales of $62.000 million to $67.000 million versus estimates of $56.215 million.

“2Q 2025 was a quarter of strong execution for nLIGHT, with revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA all ahead of our expectations,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Increased demand for our portfolio of directed energy products and laser sensing solutions is providing us with better visibility into the second half of the year, and we are increasing our aerospace and defense outlook for 2025 to growth of at least 40% year-over-year, up from our prior outlook calling for growth of at least 25%.”

nLight shares gained 25.5% to trade at $25.70 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nLight following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained nLight with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $28.

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained nLight with a Speculative Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $25.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen maintained nLight with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $14 to $27.5.

