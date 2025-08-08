August 8, 2025 11:13 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On nLight After Upbeat Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nlight Inc LASR reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates on Thursday.

nLight reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $61.735 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $55.242 million.

nLight said it sees third-quarter sales of $62.000 million to $67.000 million versus estimates of $56.215 million.

“2Q 2025 was a quarter of strong execution for nLIGHT, with revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA all ahead of our expectations,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Increased demand for our portfolio of directed energy products and laser sensing solutions is providing us with better visibility into the second half of the year, and we are increasing our aerospace and defense outlook for 2025 to growth of at least 40% year-over-year, up from our prior outlook calling for growth of at least 25%.”

nLight shares gained 25.5% to trade at $25.70 on Friday.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nLight following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained nLight with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $28.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller maintained nLight with a Speculative Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $25.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Troy Jensen maintained nLight with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $14 to $27.5.

Considering buying LASR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
LASR Logo
LASRnLight Inc
$25.4624.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.23
Growth
16.13
Quality
N/A
Value
56.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved