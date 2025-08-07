Datadog Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Datadog, Inc. DDOG will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share, versus 43 cents per share in the year-ago period. Datadog projects to report quarterly revenue at $790.9 million, compared to $645.28 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 6, Datadog reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 guidance.

Datadog shares gained 3% to close at $136.96 on Wednesday.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $160 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $135 to $160 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $128 to $170 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $140 to $165 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $134 to $171 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

