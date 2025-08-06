AECOM Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised both its FY25 GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS guidance after the closing bell on Monday.

AECOM reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.178 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.340 billion.

“No company can match what AECOM provides in scale, technical expertise and innovation, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of long-term opportunities from the multi-decade secular growth megatrends across our markets,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “As projects become more complex and unprecedented in size and scope, our ability to provide advisory, program management, and design expertise creates an unrivaled value proposition for our clients. Our market leading position was further validated by ENR’s most recent survey that included number one rankings in mass transit, highways, bridges and remediation, which underscores the ideal position we have to capitalize on strong demand.”

AECOM raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.10-$5.20 to $5.20-$5.30.

AECOM shares fell 0.4% to trade at $118.51 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AECOM following earnings announcement.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain maintained AECOM with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $129 to $131.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained the company with a Buy and raised the price target from $126 to $139.

