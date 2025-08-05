August 5, 2025 1:36 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On BioNTech After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
BioNTech SE BNTX reported a narrower loss for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted a second-quarter per-share loss of $1.82 (1.60 euros) on Monday, versus a loss of 3.36 euros reported a year ago, compared to beating the consensus loss of $2.42 per share.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker reported sales of $295.69 million (260.8 million euros), compared to 128.7 million euros a year ago, beating the consensus of $147.90 million.

BioNTech reaffirmed its fiscal year 2025 guidance of 1.7 billion-2.2 billion euros compared to the consensus of 2.05 billion euros and revenue phasing primarily concentrated in the last three to four months.

"In the second quarter, we took significant steps to advance BioNTech into a multiproduct biotechnology company by strengthening the two pillars of our oncology strategy," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech, in a statement Monday.

BioNTech shares gained 0.9% to trade at $111.05 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BioNTech following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained BioNTech with a Buy and raised the price target from $126 to $134.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $150.

Considering buying BNTX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
