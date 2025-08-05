August 5, 2025 11:47 AM 1 min read

ON Semiconductor Cuts Costs As Industrial Bookings Rebound

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

As global chip shortages persist, reshaping the semiconductor industry, companies are navigating a landscape characterized by fluctuating demand and intense competition. ON Semiconductor Corp ON stands at the forefront of this challenge, implementing strategic adjustments to maintain its market position.

On Monday, ON Semiconductor reported its fiscal second-quarter results. The company's gross margins could continue to be under pressure through 2025 due to under-absorption as well as competitive pricing to "defend and gain share in key markets," according to Needham.

The ON Semiconductor Analyst: Analyst Quinn Bolton reaffirmed a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $57 to $50.

The ON Semiconductor Thesis: The company's Industrial segment began showing signs of recovery, with an uptick in bookings towards the end of the quarter, as well as growth in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) and Medical end markets, Bolton said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

"Although most of the headwinds in the Industrial segment seem to be in the rearview mirror, management did point out pockets of weakness largely attributed to macro uncertainty," he wrote.

ON Semiconductor executed a 12% capacity reduction and a 9% reduction in workforce, the analyst stated. These structural changes are being made to improve gross margins when demand returns, he added.

ON Price Action: ON Semiconductor shares were down 0.53% at $47.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock

ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$47.74-0.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.13
Growth
72.07
Quality
53.82
Value
62.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved