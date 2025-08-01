Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Aug. 1.

Analysts expect the Tarrytown, New York -based company to report quarterly earnings at $8.43 per share, down from $11.56 per share in the year-ago period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.28 billion, compared to $3.55 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Regeneron's Lynozyfic (linvoseltamab-gcpt) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.6% to close at $545.46 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

UBS analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $560 to $584 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $755 to $754 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $700 to $650 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $700 to $580 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $940 to $810 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Considering buying REGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock