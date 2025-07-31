Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CVS Health Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

CVS Health Corporation CVS will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, July 31.

Analysts expect the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, down from $1.83 per share in the year-ago period. CVS Health is projected to report quarterly revenue of $94.59 billion, compared to $91.23 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, CVS Health announced the opening of its new Workforce Innovation and Talent Center (WITC) in Columbus.

CVS Health shares gained 3.8% to close at $62.30 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $71 to $67 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $74 to $80 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $70 to $76 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $75 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

