July 31, 2025 3:35 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CVS Health Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CVS Health Corporation CVS will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, July 31.

Analysts expect the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, down from $1.83 per share in the year-ago period. CVS Health is projected to report quarterly revenue of $94.59 billion, compared to $91.23 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 23, CVS Health announced the opening of its new Workforce Innovation and Talent Center (WITC) in Columbus.

CVS Health shares gained 3.8% to close at $62.30 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $71 to $67 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $74 to $80 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $70 to $76 on April 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $55 to $75 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying CVS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CVS Logo
CVSCVS Health Corp
$62.921.00%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
58.75
Growth
58.25
Quality
31.15
Value
43.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved