These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Brown & Brown Following Q2 Results

Brown & Brown Inc BRO reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.285 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.277 billion.

Brown & Brown shares rose 1% to trade at $92.85 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Brown & Brown following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Joshua Shanker upgraded Brown & Brown from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $126 to $130.

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $127 to $104.

BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $122 to $106

