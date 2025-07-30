Mondelez International Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Mondelez International MDLZ reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 68 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.984 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.831 billion.

“We posted accelerated top-line growth in Q2 2025 underpinned by strong pricing execution in our chocolate business and robust growth across the vast majority of our geographies,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in our ability to deliver against our commitments amid a challenging environment, powered by the resiliency of our categories, our advantaged global footprint and the strength of our brands and capabilities. Our agile and experienced team remains focused on executing against our strategic growth agenda while continuing to delight and deliver value to our consumers.”

Mondelez International affirmed FY2025 adjusted EPS to decline 10% on a constant currency basis.

Mondelez International shares fell 4.8% to trade at $66.38 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Mondelez International following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained Mondelez International with a Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $76.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $66 to $67.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained Mondelez International with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $79 to $88.

Photo via Shutterstock