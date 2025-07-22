Preferred Bank Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

Preferred Bank PFBC reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $66.87 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $66.72 million.

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report our results for the second quarter of 2025. We recorded net income of $32.8 million or $2.52 per fully diluted share. This quarter we had an increase in our loan portfolio of 1.8% (linked quarter), however, deposits only increased slightly. The Bank’s net interest margin improved to 3.85%. Last quarter we reported a net interest margin of 3.75% which was negatively impacted by an outsized interest reversal.”

Preferred Bank shares gained 0.6% to trade at $97.60 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Preferred Bank following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained Preferred Bank with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $96 to $112.

DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $90 to $108.

