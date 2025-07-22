Northrop Grumman Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 22.

Analysts expect the Falls Church, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share, up from $6.36 per share in the year-ago period. Northrop Grumman projects to report quarterly revenue at $10.15 billion, compared to $10.22 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Northrop Grumman, in an exchange filing, said that on May 29, it had issued $1 billion in new senior notes, split evenly between two tranches maturing in 2030 and 2035.

Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.7% to close at $515.29 on Monday.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $580 to $542 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $547 to $525 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $575 to $550 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $600 to $550 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $557 to $540 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

