July 18, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

U.S. Bancorp Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. Bancorp USB posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter but fell short of revenue expectations.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07.

Quarterly sales of $7.004 billion (+2% year over year) missed the Street view of $7.052 billion. On a GAAP basis, U.S. Bancorp registered revenues of $6.975 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $7.052 billion.

"Year-over-year top-line revenue growth, coupled with our continued expense discipline, resulted in 250 basis points of positive operating leverage, as adjusted, and an efficiency ratio of 59.2% for the quarter," said the company's CEO Gunjan Kedia.

U.S. Bancorp anticipates its full-year 2025 taxable-equivalent revenue will increase by 3%–5% compared to 2024. For the third quarter, the company expects net interest income to be between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion.

U.S. Bancorp shares fell 1% to close at $45.21 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on U.S. Bancorp following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained U.S. Bancorp with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $52.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $65 to $66.

Overview
