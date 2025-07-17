Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp U.S. Bancorp Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

U.S. Bancorp USB will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share. It reported 97 cents per share in the previous year. U.S. Bancorp is also projected to report quarterly revenue of $7.07 billion. Compare that to $6.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, U.S. Bancorp raised its quarterly cash dividend from 50 cents to 52 cents per share.

U.S. Bancorp shares slipped 0.02% to close at $45.68 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $48 to $50 on July 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and increased the price target from $51 to $57 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $51 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $55 to $59 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $41 to $46 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Considering buying USB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

