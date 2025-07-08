Albertsons Companies Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, down from 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Albertsons Companies projects to report quarterly revenue at $24.69 billion, compared to $24.27 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, Albertsons Companies, announced the launch of its latest Own Brand, Chef’s Counter™, designed to bring chef-inspired flavors and tastes to customers in a convenient, easy and affordable way.

Albertsons Companies shares gained 3.7% to close at $22.74 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $24 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $19 to $25 on May 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $24 to $31 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $27 to $28 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $23 to $22 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying ACI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock