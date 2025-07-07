State Street Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

State Street Corporation STT will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 15.

Analysts expect the Boston, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share, up from $2.15 per share in the year-ago period. State Street projects to report quarterly revenue at $3.33 billion, compared to $3.19 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, State Street increased its quarterly cash dividend from 76 cents to 84 cents per share.

State Street shares gained 0.8% to close at $110.31 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $112 to $122 on July 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $98 to $111 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $102 to $115 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $100 to $115 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $110 to $114 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Considering buying STT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock