FedEx Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

FedEx Corporation FDX will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.85 per share, up from $5.41 per share in the year-ago period. FedEx projects to report quarterly revenue at $21.81 billion, compared to $22.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 9, FedEx board increased its quarterly dividend from $1.38 to $1.45 per share.

FedEx shares rose 1.2% to close at $226.04 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $350 to $330 on June 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $331 to $311 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $300 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $275 to $260 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $272 to $270 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

