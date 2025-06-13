PowerFleet Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PowerFleet, Inc. AIOT will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Monday, June 16.

Analysts expect the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 55 cents per share. PowerFleet projects quarterly revenue of $103.81 million, compared to $33.74 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 23, Powerfleet said it sees preliminary FY25 total revenue of $362.5 million and expects FY26 revenue growth of 20% to 25%.

PowerFleet shares fell 0.2% to close at $4.74 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $11 to $8 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Barrington Research analyst Gary Prestopino maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $15 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying AIOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock