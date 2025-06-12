Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp America's Car-Mart Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, June 12.

Analysts expect the Rogers, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share, up from 6 cents per share in the year-ago period. America’s Car-Mart projects quarterly revenue of $343.5 million, compared to $364.67 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 30, America’s Car-Mart completed $216 million term securitization.

America’s Car-Mart shares gained 3.5% to close at $57.74 on Wednesday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Kyle Joseph initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight and a price target of $61 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

BTIG analyst Vincent Caintic initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on June 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 49%.

B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on April 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

