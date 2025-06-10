Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Core & Main Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. CNM will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share, up from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. Core & Main projects quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, compared to $1.74 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 25, Core & Main reported fourth-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, missing the consensus of 36 cents.

Core & Main shares fell 0.6% to close at $59.33 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $54 to $56 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $62 to $60 on March 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $66 to $65 on March 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $62 to $65 on Feb. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $43 to $56 on Jan. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%

Considering buying CNM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock