JM Smucker Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM will release its fourth-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Orrville, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share, down from $2.66 per share in the year-ago period. J. M. Smucker projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.19 billion, compared to $2.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 30, JM Smucker named John Brase as President and COO.

JM Smucker shares gained 0.5% to trade at $111.45 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $123 to $124 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $125 to $120 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $130 to $121 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $130 to $135 on Nov. 27, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying SJM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock