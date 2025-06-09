Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Academy Sports and Outdoors Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Katy, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share, down from $1.08 per share in the year-ago period. Academy Sports and Outdoors projects quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, compared to $1.36 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 6, Academy Sports and Outdoors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 2% to trade at $44.31 on Monday.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $60 to $55 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $54 to $48 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $38 to $43 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $54 to $53 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $52 to $54 on March 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

