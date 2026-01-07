Applied Digital logo on screen
January 7, 2026 7:09 AM 1 min read

This Applied Digital Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying APLD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$30.811.82%
Overview
CGEN Logo
CGENCompugen Ltd
$1.581.94%
JBIO Logo
JBIOJade Biosciences Inc
$13.452.13%
MICC Logo
MICCThe Magnum Ice Cream Co NV
$15.19-0.13%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved