This Actuate Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage on Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. ACTU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Actuate Therapeutics shares closed at $7.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Actuate Therapeutics shares closed at $7.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Keller initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics, Inc . GYRE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Gyre Therapeutics shares closed at $8.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Gyre Therapeutics shares closed at $8.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. William Blair analyst Andrew Brackmann initiated coverage on CareDx, Inc CDNA with a Market Perform rating. CareDx shares closed at $12.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ACTU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock