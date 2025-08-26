This Actuate Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage on Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. ACTU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Actuate Therapeutics shares closed at $7.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Keller initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Gyre Therapeutics shares closed at $8.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Andrew Brackmann initiated coverage on CareDx, Inc CDNA with a Market Perform rating. CareDx shares closed at $12.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
